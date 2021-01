https://www.the-sun.com/news/2180201/biden-oval-office-redo-beau-trump-churchill-chavez/

JOE Biden on his first day as president revealed a makeover of the Oval Office, replacing his predecessor Donald Trump’s decor from busts to curtains and the rug.

The Oval Office was redone by Wednesday when Biden invited reporters in to observe him sign 15 executive orders.

8

President Joe Biden invited reporters into the Oval Office on his first day in officeCredit: Reuters

8

President Joe Biden brought back a dark blue rugCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

President Donald Trump used brighter gold curtainsCredit: AFP – Getty

A Winston Churchill bust that Trump brought back after his predecessor Barack Obama removed it, no longer appeared in the room.

Instead, Biden placed a bust of labor leader Cesar Chavez alongside framed photographs of his family members.

Biden’s Oval Office also features busts of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr, ex-President John F Kennedy and former First Lady Rosa Parks.

The 46th president placed photos of his late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, holding his younger brother Hunter.

8

President Joe Biden placed photos of his family on a table behind his deskCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

The Oval Office was redone on WednesdayCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20Credit: The Mega Agency

On a table behind the Resolute Desk, Biden also had pictures with Pope Francis, his mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan, his wife Jill, son Hunter, daughter Ashley, and his grandchildren.

Trump’s gold curtains were gone, substituted with curtains of a darker shade of gold that ex-President Bill Clinton used.

Furthermore, a gold and yellow rug that Trump used and appeared to be designed by former First Lady Laura Bush, was no longer in the Oval Office.

8

President Joe Biden brought a bust of Cesar ChavezCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

President Joe Biden used elements that Donald Trump had taken outCredit: AP:Associated Press

Biden replaced it with a dark blue rug.

He removed a portrait that Trump put up of ex-President Andrew Jackson, who made money from slave labor and allowed thousands of Native Americans to die during his term.

The newly sworn-in president also had portraits hung of former presidents Franklin D Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

Oval Office operations deputy director Ashley Williams said it was “important for President Biden to walk into an Oval that looked like America and started to show the landscape of who he is going to be as president,” according to The Daily Mail.

A Biden spokesperson told The Washington Post that the new decor was made on Wednesday and shows that “differences of opinion, expressed within the guardrails of the Republic, are essential to democracy.”

