Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech highlighted President Joe Biden’s aggressive pursuit for a partisan, progressive agenda on day one in office this week, despite the Democratic president’s rhetorical themes of unity at his inauguration.

“You’re not going to see a lot of unity in practice,” Domenech said, as Biden signed a series of executive orders on Wednesday to open the door to taxpayer-funded abortions, rolling back policies of the Trump administration.

Biden’s message Wednesday, Domenech said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” “was basically a ‘c’mon man, let’s unify,’ message, and nothing offered in terms of anything tangible” while he was surrounded by a scene of militants and a bunch of congressional leaders born before 1950, clinging to their power.

“He couldn’t even bring himself to compliment Vice President Pence who was there for the work that he did on Operation Warp Speed, which every American should be proud of, considering the kind of thing that was achieved there,” Domenech added.

On Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Thursday, Domenech again emphasized that the scene at Wednesday’s inauguration “sends a message of fragility, not strength,” where “a bunch of people who are kind of holding on for dear life at the end of their political careers” gathered for the event.

“If you’re seeing that scene as an American, you don’t feel a lot of confidence in this new setup, in this new administration,” Domenech said.

Biden’s partisan executive orders were particularly problematic, particularly his erasure of women’s sports in the name of “unity.” On Wednesday, Biden mandated that institutions such as schools that receive any federal funding allow biological males who identify as female to be welcomed into women’s locker rooms and sports programs.

“That’s going to be a major issue, a hugely controversial one if you look at polling,” Domenech said.

By Thursday afternoon, #BidenErasedWomen already began trending on Twitter, where even left-wing feminists expressed anger over Biden’s decision, perceiving the executive order to be a move effectively erasing progress on equality in sports.

