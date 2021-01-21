https://www.dailywire.com/news/bernie-inauguration-meme-steals-the-show-here-are-some-of-the-best
While many focused on Inauguration Day for its political implications, seeing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the center of attention, someone else stole the show.
Sen. Bernie Sanders rose as Inauguration Day’s standout star, whose cross-legged seated stance in coat and mittens instantly became an internet meme, triggering a wave of reproductions and parodies. Here are just some of the highlights.
Friends
One of the best? pic.twitter.com/cTkB9WHwXw
— Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 21, 2021
Big Bang Theory
#BernieSanders “You’re in my spot” pic.twitter.com/fSi0s9hVoh
— Gianluca (@GianlucaHS) January 21, 2021
The Bachelor’s meme within a meme
Whoever made this one is genius. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/k26AKbqvkS
— Berni (@ScentsbyBerni) January 21, 2021
Historic NYC Skyscraper
Why do y’all play so much? Get Bernie down from there 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ik2VMSoGN
— 👑🖤 (@iwrightmusic) January 20, 2021
Guy Fieri
Not me. Us. pic.twitter.com/ec7XgfEl7b
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 21, 2021
Sex And The City
The new Samantha!!!! pic.twitter.com/jF0pTV20qo
— Matthew Wilkas (@MattWilkas) January 21, 2021
Forrest Gump
Has this been done yet?#Bernie pic.twitter.com/embv3a1iWM
— #onpoli #cdnpoli (@MarcInTheCity) January 21, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger
— Beth Hartzell (@betHartz84) January 21, 2021
Last Supper
Some of my best work honestly #BernieSanders #TheLastSupper pic.twitter.com/T289rAQfUN
— chelsea (@chelsealeite) January 20, 2021
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
And this weeks ✨Extra✨ special guest judge! pic.twitter.com/tg0Af8FR0S
— Katrina Waters (@MsKatrinaWaters) January 21, 2021
Bird Box
Bern Box#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/cRppsNLxJX
— Wirjil (@Wirjil) January 21, 2021
Ancient Rome
#BernieSanders took me a minute to find him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xRCkXz8drb
— Megan ⚓️ (@Megan0903) January 21, 2021
Friday
Did anybody do this one yet? #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/OfxeGCB58a
— EROCK (@Eric_Emanuele) January 21, 2021
Golden Girls
Too funny ❤️ ❤️❤️@BernieSanders. I can’t stop 🤣🤣🤣🤣. My stomach hurts! #BernieSanders #berniesmittens #reactiontheory pic.twitter.com/upbZxHoXrY
— Reaction Theory (@ReactionTheory1) January 21, 2021
And the memes kept on coming…
Can’t stop won’t stop. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/l6ZW808v3X
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021
some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV
— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021
The best Bernie memes I saw pic.twitter.com/mwq6stLV7Z
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 21, 2021
Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.
The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.