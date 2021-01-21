https://www.dailywire.com/news/bernie-inauguration-meme-steals-the-show-here-are-some-of-the-best

While many focused on Inauguration Day for its political implications, seeing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the center of attention, someone else stole the show.

Sen. Bernie Sanders rose as Inauguration Day’s standout star, whose cross-legged seated stance in coat and mittens instantly became an internet meme, triggering a wave of reproductions and parodies. Here are just some of the highlights.

Friends

One of the best? pic.twitter.com/cTkB9WHwXw — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 21, 2021

Big Bang Theory

The Bachelor’s meme within a meme

Historic NYC Skyscraper

Why do y’all play so much? Get Bernie down from there 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ik2VMSoGN — 👑🖤 (@iwrightmusic) January 20, 2021

Guy Fieri

Sex And The City

Forrest Gump

Ben Roethlisberger

Last Supper

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

And this weeks ✨Extra✨ special guest judge! pic.twitter.com/tg0Af8FR0S — Katrina Waters (@MsKatrinaWaters) January 21, 2021

Bird Box

Ancient Rome

#BernieSanders took me a minute to find him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xRCkXz8drb — Megan ⚓️ (@Megan0903) January 21, 2021

Friday

Golden Girls

And the memes kept on coming…

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

The best Bernie memes I saw pic.twitter.com/mwq6stLV7Z — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 21, 2021

