Tara Reade, the former aide to Joe Biden who accused the then-senator of sexual assault, said that watching Inauguration Day was especially painful for her this year.

What’s a brief history here?

In 2020, Reade accused the former senator of forcibly kissing her and digitally penetrating her without her consent during an incident she said took place in 1993.

President Joe Biden has categorically denied all of Reade’s allegations.

“Look at Tara Reade’s story, it changes considerably,” he said at one time.

In further response to the controversy stemming from the allegations, Biden said that he wouldn’t vote for himself if he believed the woman’s assertions, either.

“If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me,” Biden said when asked what he’d say to women who believe Reade and are struggling with the idea of supporting him. “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from the Daily Caller News Foundation, Reade said that President Biden’s inauguration was “unspeakably hard to watch.”

“Coming forward about being sexually harassed and assaulted in 1993 when I was Joe Biden’s staffer was excruciating on so many levels,” Reade said. “Biden used his power and resources with certain media to erase me and silence me.”

She added, “I stand in solidarity with all survivors coming up against such power. I will not be silenced. Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul he should be held accountable for his actions. The hard part is I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive Independent but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land.”

On Wednesday, Reade also tweeted, “Today is yet again another difficult day for survivors of sexual violence. While I’m thankful Trump was defeated, the man who assaulted me as our president is still terribly painful. I will be sharing resources for survivors today for #Inauguration2021.”







