https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-reverses-name-of-official-embassy-account-that-sparked-outrage-online/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-reverses-name-of-official-embassy-account-that-sparked-outrage-online

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:12 AM PT – Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Biden administration is reversing a controversial decision regarding the U.S. Ambassador to Israel’s Twitter account. On the social media platform Wednesday, the account’s name was switched back from the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza to simply the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

This occurred after the administration came under fire for initially including the West Bank and Gaza in the account name, which many took to imply Biden would not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over these territories.

The move marked a likely shift in American policy in Israel to reportedly focus more on Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. The initial decision by the Biden administration to change the name of the account came in contrast to President Trump’s pro-Israel policies.

“He was good for Israel, he did nice things for us, he came toward us not like any other president in the past,” said Alon Sender, a Petah Tikva resident. “We will miss him, but hopefully Biden will be as good for Israel as Trump was.”

The U.S. State Department has not yet commented on the temporary name switch.

