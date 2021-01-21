https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-surgeon-general-jerome-adams-resignation

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has resigned from his position at the request of President Joe Biden and his administration.

What are the details?

Adams — a veteran anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner — made the announcement via social media on Wednesday and tweeted, “I’ve been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its [sic] been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health.”

Adams’ tweet pointed to a lengthy Facebook post discussing his successes as the 20th United States surgeon general, including his assistance in helping to manage the country’s collective public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of the post said, “In the face of a once in a century pandemic, I sought to communicate the rapidly evolving science on this deadly adversary, and arm people with the knowledge and tools they needed to stay safe. I wasn’t always right — because no one was, and this virus continues to humble all of us — but I was always sincere in my efforts to speak to every day Americans, and address the terrible health inequities this virus exposed.”

He added, “I want to thank those of you who supported me and my family — my wife who is undergoing cancer treatment, my brother who is struggling to overcome addiction, my mother who suffered a stroke earlier this year, and my kids who sacrificed time with their dad so that he could serve this Nation. And thanks to those of you who have become part of my family — the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, my dedicated support staff in the Office of the Surgeon General, the amazing colleagues and friends I’ve met across government, and the many people across this great Nation who constantly pray for my wife and kids, and ask about my dog Bella.”

The statement concluded, “I hope in 2021 and beyond, we can focus more on what unites us, and rise above what divides us. Because Americans working together can overcome any obstacle or adversary. I stand at the ready to help in our mutual quest for recovery, resilience, and health, and thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity to serve.”

What else?

According to the Washington Post, Biden has nominated former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy — the surgeon general under the Obama administration — to serve his country once more.

Murthy would first need to undergo Senate confirmation, which has not been scheduled at the time of this reporting.

The Post added, “Three people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it said the Biden administration would choose an acting surgeon general shortly, bypassing Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a longtime public health official.”

Schwartz, according to a former Trump administration officials, is retiring.

“RADM Erica Schwartz, a career HHS official, served our country with honor and distinction for more than two decades,” said Admiral Brett Giroir, Trump’s HHS assistant secretary for health. “It is unfortunate that the American people will no longer have her expertise and dedication as we continue to battle the covid-19 pandemic and prepare the Commissioned Corps for 21st- century challenges.”

