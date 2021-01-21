https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-administration-to-pause-deportations-for-100-days-for-some-dhs_3665320.html

The Department of Homeland Security said the incoming administration is pausing deportations for some illegal immigrants for 100 days.

The DHS said in a statement on Jan. 20 that for 100 days starting Jan. 22, it will “pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety.”

“The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century,” the statement reads. “Throughout this interim period DHS will continue to enforce our immigration laws.”

The now-President Biden had promised the deportation moratorium on the campaign trail.

Acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske in a memorandum (pdf) directed an “immediate pause on removals of any noncitizen with a final order of removal (except as noted below) for 100 days to go into effect as soon as practical and no later than January 22, 2021.”

He provided the exceptions to the rule, which include individuals who is found by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to have engaged in or is suspected of terrorism or espionage or poses a danger to U.S. national security, or for whom the ICE acting director determines removal is required.

Other exceptions include individuals who were not physically in the United States prior to Nov. 1, 2021, and those who “has voluntarily agreed to waive any rights to remain in the United States.”

