Joe Biden’s very first executive order as president of the United States requires Americans to wear face masks on federal property. However, it appears that President Biden and some celebrities have already violated his own executive order.

Only hours after being sworn in as the 46th president, Biden signed an executive order decreeing face masks must be worn on federal property.

President Biden’s “Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing” calls for:

The heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) shall immediately take action, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to require compliance with CDC guidelines with respect to wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and other public health measures by: on-duty or on-site Federal employees; on-site Federal contractors; and all persons in Federal buildings or on Federal lands.

“This executive action will direct the agencies to take action to require compliance with CDC guidance on mask wearing and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors,” Jeff Zients, who will be the Biden administration’s COVID-19 czar,

said.

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives,” Biden tweeted Wednesday night. “That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America.”

However, only hours after demanding that all Americans wear a face mask on federal property, Biden was seen without a face mask at the Lincoln Memorial.

Not only did Biden and his family violate his own face mask mandate, but he also appears to violate his own executive order that stipulates social distancing on federal property.

At his inauguration, Biden was seen not social distancing with Vice President Kamala Harris, who was not wearing a face mask.

Celebrities, including

Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, were also seen maskless at the Lincoln Memorial on Inauguration Day.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the executive order requiring masks in federal buildings as she was maskless in a press conference at the White House.

“To combat the deadly virus, the president launched his 100-day masking challenge, asking Americans to do their part and mask up for 100 days,” Psaki said, as reported by

the Daily Wire. “He’s doing his part as well, issuing a mask mandate that will require anyone visiting a federal building or federal land, or using certain modes of public transportation to wear a mask.”

20 U.S. Code § 107e§ 107e defines “federal property” as “any building, land, or other real property owned, leased, or occupied by any department, agency, or instrumentality of the United States (including the Department of Defense and the United States Postal Service), or any other instrumentality wholly owned by the United States, or by any department or agency of the District of Columbia or any territory or possession of the United States.”

Biden issued the “100 Days Masking Challenge,” which asks Americans to wear face masks for 100 days in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The goal of mask-wearing is not to make your life less comfortable or take something away from you. It’s to give something back to all of us: a normal life,”

Biden said in November. “The goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible, and masks are critical to doing that. It won’t be forever.”

“It doesn’t matter who you voted for; where you stood before Election Day,” Biden added. “It doesn’t matter your party, your point of view. We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democrat or Republican lives — American lives.”

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the first coronavirus case documented in the United States. There are more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. according to Worldometers.

Biden

signed 17 executive actions on his first day in office, many of them reversing the policies of former President Donald Trump. Biden halted construction of the southern border wall, rejoined the Paris climate agreement, rescinded Trump’s ban on travel from certain Muslim nations, canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, and terminated the process to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

