After taking the oath of office on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders meant to reverse Donald Trump’s policies, called for national unity, then reportedly followed model Chrissy Teigen, the wife of musician John Legend, on Twitter.

The move comes after Teigen had taken to Instagram earlier in the day to lash out at Trump, calling him “the f***ing worst,” adding, “Today our great national f***up is over, but the shame will last forever.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Trump blocked the ‘Cravings’ mastermind on Twitter during his presidency, and one of Biden’s first acts as president was to correct the snub and follow her with his new @POTUS handle.” The outlet, which described Teigen as “a popular presence on social media,” reports that she “is among an exclusive group of 13 people followed by Biden.”

As of Thursday evening, President Biden’s new @POTUS account had more than 5.5 million followers.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen had publicly reached out to Biden’s personal account on Twitter, asking “can I get a follow plz” before he was sworn in, making it known to her 13.6 million followers that she had been prohibited from viewing his predecessor’s tweets. The Times notes that Teigen’s tweet received more than 640,000 likes.

However, as reported by the L.A. Times, “Teigen lost her mind” when “Biden took the social media maven’s request a step further by following her from his official White House account” later in the day.

She tweeted, “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!,” then took another shot at Mr. Trump, writing, “my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

“I should prob never tweet again,” Teigen continued.

More details from the L.A. Times:

Trump had blocked Teigen from his now-defunct @realDonaldTrump account in 2017, likely in response to the model and cookbook author’s myriad tweets trolling the man she once called “a national embarrassment.” And Trump dispelled any doubt that the feeling was mutual when he rudely referred to Teigen as singer-songwriter John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife” on the platform in 2019. Suffice to say Teigen’s relationship with the current president is much improved: The Biden-Harris administration invited both her and Legend to D.C. this week to participate in celebratory programming for the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

In addition to Teigen, President Biden’s new official account follows a dozen other users, including Vice President Kamala Harris; First Lady Jill Biden; Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff; White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klaim; Communications Director Kate Bedingfield; Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice; Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon; White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese; Press Secretary Jen Psaki; the English-language White House account; the Spanish-language La Casa Blanca account; and the White House COVID-19 response team.

