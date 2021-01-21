http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x-JWzFlXhzU/biden-joins-the-ranks-of-covid-hypocrites.php

Yesterday Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders, including one requiring mask wearing on federal grounds. Yesterday, he also was filmed on federal grounds not wearing a mask, along with various member of his family. To my surprise, a reporter actually asked Biden’s Press Secretary, the inept Jen Psaki, about the contradiction. She was out of ammo:

WATCH: When asked why Biden broke his own mask rules yesterday, his Press Sec said “He was celebrating a historic day in our country… We have bigger things to worry about.” pic.twitter.com/Kv4tJnZTnz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 21, 2021

So Biden can do whatever he wants, since he has “bigger things to worry about.” At this point, no one expects Democrats to follow their own rules. And, Mr. Reporter, are you a traitor to your class, or what?

