http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x-JWzFlXhzU/biden-joins-the-ranks-of-covid-hypocrites.php

Yesterday Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders, including one requiring mask wearing on federal grounds. Yesterday, he also was filmed on federal grounds not wearing a mask, along with various member of his family. To my surprise, a reporter actually asked Biden’s Press Secretary, the inept Jen Psaki, about the contradiction. She was out of ammo:

So Biden can do whatever he wants, since he has “bigger things to worry about.” At this point, no one expects Democrats to follow their own rules. And, Mr. Reporter, are you a traitor to your class, or what?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...