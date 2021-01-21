https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-obliterates-womens-sports-reinstates-rule-allowing-transgender-students-use-bathrooms-according-gender-identity-day-one-presidency/

Joe Biden obliterated women’s sports on the first day of his presidency.

Biden also reinstated the rule allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their “gender identity.”

In other words, a biological male can now waltz into a bathroom and locker room to watch your teenage daughter change into gym clothes.

Any learning institution that receives federal funding must admit biological males to women’s teams, women’s scholarships etc.

Trump revoked an Obama-era rule that extended Title IX protections to transgenders and pervert Biden’s priority was to reverse it his first day in office.

Section 1. Policy. Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation. Sec. 2. Enforcing Prohibitions on Sex Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation. (a) The head of each agency shall, as soon as practicable and in consultation with the Attorney General, as appropriate, review all existing orders, regulations, guidance documents, policies, programs, or other agency actions (“agency actions”) that: (i) were promulgated or are administered by the agency under Title VII or any other statute or regulation that prohibits sex discrimination, including any that relate to the agency’s own compliance with such statutes or regulations; and

Biological males who identify as females can now compete in women’s sports.

Transgender athletes have completely destroyed women’s sports and robbed young girls of a chance to compete fairly.

