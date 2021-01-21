https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-quotes-bible-urges-unity/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – President Biden on Wednesday quoted Scripture, led the nation in a silent prayer, and called on members of both parties to come together, saying he will be a “president for all Americans.”

Biden, the nation’s 46th president, delivered his inaugural address moments after former President Trump landed in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago home, becoming the first president since Andrew Johnson 152 years ago to skip his successor’s public inauguration. Former Vice President Mike Pence did attend.

Although Trump broke with tradition at the inauguration, he did maintain another tradition by leaving Biden a handwritten letter in the Oval Office, according to various media reports. Its contents were not known.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

