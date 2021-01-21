https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/535344-biden-requires-international-traveler-to-quarantine-upon-arrival-to

President Biden on Thursday signed an executive order to back up Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommending that international travelers quarantine for seven days after arriving in the United States.

Biden’s executive order says travelers must comply with CDC orders that require a negative COVID-19 test to get into the country as well as a quarantine period upon arrival to the states.

The CDC recently released a new mandate requiring international travelers to get a negative coronavirus test at least three days before their flight. The mandate is set to go into effect Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden also signaled that he wants U.S. agencies to talk with Canada and Mexico about COVID-19 protocols at ports of entry to the country.

“The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of HHS, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of CDC, shall immediately commence diplomatic outreach to the governments of Canada and Mexico regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry,” the order states.

Those agencies have two weeks to return to Biden with a plan for health measures they recommend at ports of entry.

Biden also wants agencies to “immediately take action” to require that people wear masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains, public maritime vessels — including ferries — intercity bus services and all public transportation. Those agencies are allowed to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Many of these measures have already been in place during the pandemic. Businesses and public transportation have been requiring masks and the CDC has had its guidelines for international travel posted before Biden’s inauguration.

Biden has promised to be very proactive when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of Americans have already been vaccinated against the deadly virus with millions more hoping to get vaccinated soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

