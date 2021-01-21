https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-to-reporter-asking-about-vaccination-plan-give-me-a-break

Democrat Joe Biden snapped at a reporter on Thursday who asked the new president about his vaccination goals.

“Mr. President, you said you set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the [first 100 days]. Is that high enough?” a reporter asked Biden. “Shouldn’t you set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.”

“When I announced it, you all said, ‘It’s not possible,’” Biden responded. “Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start.”

President Biden replies “give me a break, man” to a reporter asking about vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/o3SGC1UxBk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2021

Biden made the remark while in the White House — which is federal property — while not wearing a mask. This comes on the heels of the president having signed an Executive Order on Wednesday that requires people to wear masks while on federal property. Biden appeared to have a mask on at certain times while in the room, but not while talking. There were numerous other people in the room, most of whom appeared to have masks on.

Biden also repeatedly coughed into his hand during the press conference, which goes against CDC recommendations and is something that Biden has been warned about in the past, including from left-wing CNN.

Biden is again violating his mask mandate by not wearing a mask while in the White House, which is federal property, in a room with other people. He also was coughing in his hand, which goes against CDC recommendations. pic.twitter.com/eeDFLEqLHo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2021

Biden caused a stir last night when he visited the Lincoln Memorial, which is federal property, where he also did not wear a mask for portions of his time there.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the apparent hypocrisy from Biden during a press conference on Thursday, and she responded to it by calling the reporter the wrong name multiple times and downplaying Biden’s behavior.

Here is the interaction that Psaki had with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy:

DOOCY: “Why weren’t President Biden and all members of the Biden family masked at all times on federal lands last night if he signed an Executive Order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?” PSAKI: “At the inaugural–“ DOOCY: “At the Lincoln Memorial, yes.” PSAKI: “I, I think Steve, he was celebrating an evening uh, uh, of a historic day in our country, and certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message [to] the American public about the importance of, uh, wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives. We take a number of COVID precautions as you know here in terms of testing, social distancing, mask wearing ourselves as we do every single day, but I don’t know that I have more for you on it than that.” DOOCY: “But [as] Joe Biden often talks about, it is not just important the example of power, but the power of our example. Was that a good example for people who were watching [that] might not being paying attention normally?” PSAKI: “Well Steve, I think the power of his example is also the message he sends by signing 25 Executive Orders, including almost half of them related to COVID, uh, the requirements that we’re all under every single day here to ensure we’re sending that message to the public. Yesterday was a historic moment in our history, he was inaugurated as President of the United States. He was surrounded by his family. We take a number of precautions, but I think we have bigger issues to worry [about].”

