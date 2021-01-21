http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jAlLiKDU90g/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Joe Biden would keep Christopher Wray as the FBI director.

“I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing,” Psaki wrote on Twitter.

Wray was appointed FBI director by former President Donald Trump in 2017 after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

On Wednesday, Psaki dodged a question during the White House press briefing about whether Biden had confidence in Wray, noting that she had not spoken with the president about his future.

“I have not spoken with him about specifically FBI Director Wray in recent days,” she said.

Psaki said that the Biden administration supported the FBI’s investigation of the riots on Capitol Hill that protested the 2020 election.

“I’m not sure that he has received an update today on anything about the investigation,” she said. “But we certainly support those ongoing, and we will, I’m sure, be receiving updates in the days ahead.”

