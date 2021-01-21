https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-extend-student-loan-payment-freeze-september-2021/

(TENNESSEE STAR) – President-elect Joe Biden will order the Department of Education to extend the student loan payment moratorium through September in one of his first presidential moves.

Joe Biden is set to sign the executive order on Wednesday following his inauguration, extending the current pause on student loan payments, which has been in effect since March, according to CBS News. The order is a fulfillment of Biden’s campaign promise to prioritize the U.S. student loan debt crisis.

“[Student debt relief is] a policy that will deliver some significant relief to everyone,” James Kvaal, president of the Institute for College Access & Success, told CNBC.

