Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday President Joe Biden “will be revoking the Mexico City Policy,” which the Trump administration expanded to prohibit organizations overseas that receive U.S. health assistance funding from promoting or performing abortions.

As Breitbart News reported, Fauci announced Biden had signed a letter reversing former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from and stop funding the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) – a supporter of global abortion rights.

National Review reported Fauci announced to the W.H.O. that Biden “will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days,” thereby allowing U.S. taxpayer money to fund abortions overseas.

Biden’s base, which includes Planned Parenthood and other members of the abortion lobby, created a “Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice” in which the abortion rights activists spelled out their demands that Biden immediately undo the pro-life policies of the Trump administration.

Among those pro-life policies is the Mexico City Policy. The Blueprint demands a “foreign policy that prioritizes sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

In December, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson told Newsweek the abortion vendor is “ready to hit the ground running day one” with an executive order after the inauguration that showcases the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion on demand.

She said what is most important to abortion activists is that Biden appoint “key personnel” who will ensure their agenda is achieved.

“We know that personnel is policy,” Johnson said. “So, we’re making sure that those positions are filled with sexual and reproductive health champions.”

Among its other demands, the abortion lobby expects Biden to work to codify in the Constitution the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which created a right to abortion, in order to block states from passing pro-life laws that, pro-abortion activists claim, “violate” the ruling.

