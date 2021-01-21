https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/21/biden-white-house-website-asks-for-preferred-pronouns-in-contact-form-n1400601

It’s difficult to look at the new White House website since it has now changed over to reflect the new administration, but a small detail is particularly cringeworthy.

If you want to contact the White House and use the contact form on the site, you will see that users now have the option to select their preferred pronouns.

If you select the “Other” option, the form automatically gives you the option of entering in your custom pronouns if none of the four other options meet your needs.

There’s also the option for users to select “Prefer not to share” because obviously something like pronouns can be such a personal and private matter, I guess?

The form also allows you select your prefix, like Mr., Ms., Mrs., Dr., as well as including the option of Mx., which after looking it up, I learned is a non-gender specific prefix. According to Wikipedia it is not commonly used in the United States—probably because it’s just as absurd as preferred pronouns—but nevertheless has now been legitimized by the Biden administration.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) called attention to this revision to the White House contact form on Twitter, prompting praise from some users, and mocking from others.

