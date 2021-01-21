https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-keeping-chris-wray-as-fbi-director/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Joe Biden will keep FBI Director Christopher Wray.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was non-committal at her debut briefing on Wednesday about keeping Wray in place at the FBI, saying she hadn’t spoken to Biden about it. Although the president had hinted he would keep Wray on for his 10-year term, questions had reemerged about whether he would stay on after the riots at the Capitol.

Although Trump appointed Wray, the relationship between the two men quickly frayed. Trump’s team took issue with Wray’s view of antifa as “an ideology” as opposed to an organized group.







JUST IN – Joe Biden will keep Christopher Wray as #FBI director, per White House source (CNBC). — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 21, 2021