BRENNAN BACKTRACKS: Former CIA Chief Says ‘I Didn’t Mean Trump Committed Treason’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.20.18

Former CIA Director John Brennan left voters across the United States scratching their heads over the weekend, strangely stating he “didn’t mean” Trump committed an act of treason when he said his actions “were nothing short of treasonous.”

Brennan was speaking with MSNBC when he was asked to weigh-in on the President’s recent revocation of his national security clearance.

“I didn’t mean he committed treason. It was a term I used, ‘Nothing short of treasonous,’” said Brennan.

“You didn’t mean that he committed treason though? If we diagram the sentence ‘Nothing short of treasonous’ means treason,” fired-back MSNBC’s Maddow.

Watch the bizarre admission above.