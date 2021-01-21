https://hannity.com/media-room/brennan-goes-berserk-ex-cia-boss-likens-gop-activists-to-insurgency-movements-seen-overseas/
BRENNAN BACKTRACKS: Former CIA Chief Says ‘I Didn’t Mean Trump Committed Treason’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.20.18
Former CIA Director John Brennan left voters across the United States scratching their heads over the weekend, strangely stating he “didn’t mean” Trump committed an act of treason when he said his actions “were nothing short of treasonous.”
Brennan was speaking with MSNBC when he was asked to weigh-in on the President’s recent revocation of his national security clearance.
“I didn’t mean he committed treason. It was a term I used, ‘Nothing short of treasonous,’” said Brennan.
“You didn’t mean that he committed treason though? If we diagram the sentence ‘Nothing short of treasonous’ means treason,” fired-back MSNBC’s Maddow.
Watch the bizarre admission above.
BRENNAN GOES BERSERK: John Brennan Explodes on ‘Unethical, Dishonest’ Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.19
Former CIA Director and anti-Trump crusader John Brennan slammed the Commander-in-Chief on social media over the weekend; launching a bizarre rant that labeled the President an “unethical” and “dishonest” leader.
“Your cabal of unprincipled, unethical, dishonest, and sycophantic cronies is being methodically brought to justice. We all know where this trail leads. If your utter incompetence is not enough to run you out of office, your increasingly obvious political corruption surely will,” tweeted Brennan.
Obama CIA Director launches another unhinged attack on @realDonaldTrump. Any doubt how illegal spying, unmasking, etc targeting @realDonaldTrump happened? https://t.co/oyVtIGTTaq
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 27, 2019
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton fired-back at Brennan within minutes; asking “Obama CIA Director launches another unhinged attack on @realDonaldTrump. Any doubt how illegal spying, unmasking, etc targeting @realDonaldTrump happened?”