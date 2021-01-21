https://www.oann.com/calif-wine-country-business-coalition-sues-gov-gavin-newsom/

January 21, 2021

A group of wineries and restaurants launch a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

The ‘Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening‘ filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges Newsom did not provide scientific evidence to show outdoor dining is more dangerous to public health than other permitted activities.

Napa and Sonoma restaurants and wineries are challenging what they say is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “arbitrary, irrational, and unfair ban on outdoor dining and wine tasting.” The Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening’s lawsuit said the ban devastates business and workers. 1/x — Joyce Cutler (@joycecutler) January 20, 2021

The lawsuit demands the governor open outdoor dining or prove that it is unsafe. According to business owners, the state made a false claim that their decisions are based on science.

“We’ve had devastating wildfires this year that were down the street from the hotel,” Carl Dene, owner of Brannan Cottage Inn, said. “We lost weeks of business because of that; we have lost months of business because of COVID. It’s been a really bad roller coaster.”

This is the latest in a series of litigation against the Democrat governor over his coronavirus restrictions.

