https://www.oann.com/calif-wine-country-business-coalition-sues-gov-gavin-newsom/

California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Thursday, January 21, 2021

A group of wineries and restaurants launch a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

The ‘Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening‘ filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges Newsom did not provide scientific evidence to show outdoor dining is more dangerous to public health than other permitted activities.

The lawsuit demands the governor open outdoor dining or prove that it is unsafe. According to business owners, the state made a false claim that their decisions are based on science.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Demonstrators protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continued statewide shelter in place order outside of San Francisco City Hall on May 01, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“We’ve had devastating wildfires this year that were down the street from the hotel,” Carl Dene, owner of Brannan Cottage Inn, said. “We lost weeks of business because of that; we have lost months of business because of COVID. It’s been a really bad roller coaster.”

A tourist takes a selfie picture during a visit of the cellars of the Castel Mimi Winery. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

This is the latest in a series of litigation against the Democrat governor over his coronavirus restrictions.

RELATED: Police Surround Calif. Gov. Newsom’s Mansion

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...