President Joe Biden will not fire Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray.

A senior administration confirmed that, at this time, there are no plans to remove Wray before the end of his term at FBI, which expires in six years, according to CNN.

The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject by press time.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her first press briefing Wednesday that she had not yet discussed the subject with Biden. (RELATED: FBI Director And Acting Attorney General Vow To Prosecute Capitol Hill Rioters)

“There’s an ongoing investigation which we certainly support,” Psaki answered when asked by NBC’s Peter Alexander if Wray had briefed Biden on the FBI’s investigation into the Capitol Hill riot. “I’m not sure he has received an update today on anything, and we will be receiving updates in the days ahead.”

Former President Donald Trump frequently publicly criticized Wray. During the transition, a Biden staffer vowed that then-president-elect would keep Wray in his current role assuming Trump had not fired him prior to the inauguration.