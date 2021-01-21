https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/come-give-break-man-biden-struggles-covid-presser-snubs-reporter-first-full-day-office-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden held a presser from the White House on his plans to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine.

Doom and gloom Biden said the China Coronavirus death toll will likely pass 500,000 in February.

Biden struggled to get through the presser…he must be tired.

WATCH:

He’s probably just tired pic.twitter.com/aHIX47G19X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2021

Biden then snubbed a reporter asking questions about the vaccine rollout plan.

“Come on! Give me a break, man!” retorted Biden as his handlers shooed away the press pool.

WATCH:

President Biden replies “give me a break, man” to a reporter asking about vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/o3SGC1UxBk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2021

