Comments may be turned off on a video because:

In another section, YouTube says comments could be disabled to “protect minors.”

“Comments on some videos may be turned off by YouTube for safety reasons, like to protect minors. We know that comments are important to creators and viewers alike, but we also take the safety of minors very seriously,” YouTube says. “This is not a result of the content violating our guidelines.”

In total, as of Thursday morning, there are four videos posted to Biden’s White House account on YouTube; only one of the videos has the comments disabled.

Soon after Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday, the newly sworn-in president signed 17 Executive Orders, many aiming to reverse the work of President Donald Trump.

“The move by Biden comes after he repeatedly called for ‘unity’ during his inaugural address,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra highlighted.

Woven between Biden’s messages on “unity,” the career politician repeatedly denounced racism and white supremacy.

“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us,” Biden said. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”

“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart,” he continued, emphasizing that there is a “rise of political extremism, white supremacy, [and] domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”

