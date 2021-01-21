https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/congresswoman-announces-articles-impeachment-biden/

A new member of Congress announced Thursday she has filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden as promised, charging abuse of power for his role in his son Hunter’s lucrative business deals based on access to the vice president.

“I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “We’ll see how this goes.”

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Investigative reporter Sara Carter noted Greene had promised on Jan. 13 to file the articles the day after Biden was inaugurated.

“We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” she said at the time. “So on January 21st, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

It’s unlikely the effort will gain any traction in a House controlled by Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

Greene’s concerns about Biden abusing his power are not without support.

A poll after the Nov. 3 election found that had Democratic voters known about the evidence found in a laptop abandoned at a repair shop by Joe Biden’s son Hunter, enough of them would have dropped their support for Biden to change the election result.

Reports by the New York Post of the evidence that Joe Biden was aware of his son’s foreign business deals while serving as vice president and personally profited from them were blocked by Twitter and Facebook. And establishment media refused to investigate the story, with some dismissing it as “Russian disinformation.”

The Democrats’ first impeachment of Trump centered on the president’s concern about Hunter Biden’s lucrative deal with a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father was in charge of U.S. policy for the country.

Joe Biden later publicly confessed that he threatened Ukraine’s president with the loss of American financial aid unless he fired the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

See video of Joe Biden recounting his successful effort to have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired:

Joe Biden’s involvement in a deal with a Chinese energy firm tied to the Communist Party was referenced in a text message from a business associate of Hunter Biden requesting that “Joe” be involved, because that would make it look like a “truly family business,” Fox News reported.

In text messages dating back to 2017, shortly after Joe Biden left the office of vice president, business associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski sought to “get Joe involved.”

The deal was the joint venture with CEFC China Energy that Bobulinski has discussed in media interviews. Bobulinski claims he met twice with Joe Biden and is certain that an email indicating the “big guy” was to get a 10% cut referred to the former vice president.

A Senate report found that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Ye wanted “access to the corridors of power in Washington” and he soon “was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

It was a post-election survey that found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Victor Davis Hanson, a historian at the Hoover Institution, wrote in a PJ Media column that if Republicans take control of the House in 2022, they could impeach Biden. And if they regain control of the Senate, which is split now 50-50, they could remove him from office.

Hanson said Biden “will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god.”

“Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution.”

Hanson noted Biden’s campaign and its media allies hid “his apparent cognitive decline and his family’s financial entanglements.”

“From April 2020 on, a virtual news blackout surrounded Biden. His rare interviews were scripted. Biden communiques were teleprompted. Press conferences were either nonexistent or revolved around his favorite milkshake or his socks. Mentions of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine were taboo. It was sinful to reference reports of a Hunter Biden email allegedly detailing a 10 percent distribution of such revenue to the ‘Big Guy’ — presumably Joe Biden.”

However, he pointed out, Biden will not be able to avoid scrutiny forever.

“He will soon face unscripted meetings with foreign leaders. He will have to meet dozens of movers and shakers each week. Is he or the nation prepared for the consequences of his return to normality after nearly a year of media fawning and forced isolation?”

Hanson at the time noted Biden will go into office “with an ethical cloud hanging over his head — one that could have been vetted and adjudicated rather than blacked out for most of 2020. His son, brother and perhaps family associates may talk if faced with FBI and IRS probes, if not a special counsel investigation.”

Hanson said the impeachment precedent Democrats have established doesn’t even require an alleged crime.

He noted Biden called Trump’s supporters “ugly folk” and “chumps.” And the former VP compared the president to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propagandist.

“Biden should hope that a rogue FBI does not conduct freelance investigations of him the way it did to Trump,” Hanson said. “Let Biden pray there is not a partisan medical community to diagnose him as impaired and suited for 25th Amendment removal, as was the case with Trump.”

Pelosi’s first impeach-and-remove scheme against President Trump collapse when he was acquitted of all claims in the Senate. Her second campaign could face constitutional issues, since President Trump already has concluded his term, and the specific penalty in the Constitution’s reference to impeachment calls for removal from office.

Pelosi’s charge was that President Trump incited insurrection in his speech to supporters two weeks ago. Some criminal elements that day broke into the Capitol and vandalized the building.

But evidence now shows that attack was planned weeks in advance, and the instigators relied on no “incitement” from the president.

And, in fact, even left-leaning constitutional analysts have conceded that President Trump’s remarks that day all would be protected by the First Amendment should they come up in a trial.

