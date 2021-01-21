https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-joe-biden-more-interested-in-views-of-paris-than-citizens-of-pittsburgh/

Senator Ted Cruz ripped President Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord Thursday; saying the Commander-in-Chief is more interested in the “views of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans,” said Cruz on social media.

“Rejoining the Paris agreement isn’t about ‘restoring America’s leadership abroad’ or ‘solving the climate crisis,’ but instead it is about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like — including thousands of manufacturing jobs — and cede control of our energy future to other countries,” he added.

