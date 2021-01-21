https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/cuomo-american-taxpayers-owe-15-billion-sue/

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – Governor Cuomo’s pandemic leadership, the subject of his bestselling book, has consisted of fake theater, like falsely claiming to manufacture hand sanitizer in prisons to compete with Purell, and policies that had horrific consequences, like forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

Chalk this one up to more fake theater. “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had one overriding message Tuesday as he delivered his annual budget address from New York’s state Capitol: If Washington doesn’t send New York $15 billion as part of a pandemic relief package, he’ll have no choice but to slash public payrolls, cut services and raise taxes on the rich.”

The “Buy My Book or I’ll Shoot This Dog” strategy is really something.

