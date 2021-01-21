https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/media-fawn-over-biden

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Rubin Report,” host Dave Rubin mocked the mainstream media over the embarrassing coverage of the Biden inauguration and discussed the increasing calls for censorship of conservative voices.

Dave called out the “slobbering” so-called journalists who fawned shamelessly over President Joe Biden, such as CNN’s David Chalian who described the side lights on the national mall as “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America,” adding that it “was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms.”

“Extensions of Joe Biden’s arms, hugging, embracing, fondling America. Can you feel the love?” Dave said mockingly. “I could show you a gajillion … of those types of clips, of the slobbering people. All right, that’s the way we’re going to do this? […] It’s just so sad and pathetic.”

Dave also reacted to the intensifying calls for Big Tech to “do something” about the threat of conservative content and its ability to influence people. He noted in particular former top Facebook official Alex Stamos, who recently said, “We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences,” during an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Stamos lamented that some right-wing YouTubers have larger audiences than “daytime CNN” (such as “The Rubin Report”) before going on to say, “And then we have to figure out the OANN and Newsmax problem. These companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and such to be bringing them into tens of millions of homes.”

“What they’re really saying is ‘we don’t want competition.’ That’s all he’s really saying,” Dave said.

