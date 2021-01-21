https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-chairwoman-wants-investigate-parlers-private-business-ownership-see-russians-involved/

The totalitarians will not be happy until the opposition has no voice.

Democrats and their allies in the tech world and fake news media are on a mission to eliminate any voice of opposition from the internet and airwaves.

CNN is pushing TV companies that provide platforms to opposition networks such as Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News to rescind their contracts.

The tech giants all blocked the President of the United States from communicating on their platforms. These same tech giants allow Khamanei to threaten genocide against Jews and Farrakhan to rant against the “Satanic Jews.”

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

And now Democrat Chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is calling for the FBI to investigate Parler’s ownership to see if the Russians are involved.

These people are shameless! They’re still pushing the Russia fraud on the American people!

Via The Washington Post:

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a “robust examination” of the alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege of Parler, the now-disabled social media site that bristled with violent chatter before and after rioters stormed the Capitol in a rampage that left five people dead. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairwoman, said the request is a step toward opening a formal committee investigation into sites that may encourage violence, including Parler. It became prominent last year as a freewheeling alternative to Twitter, gaining popularity in particular among conservatives. She said the committee will begin its own formal investigation of Parler and similar sites and that it was a “top priority” for her to learn answers to a range of questions about Parler, including its alleged ties to Russia, as documented in news reports. Her letter Thursday singled out Parler’s use of a Russian-owned web-services company, DDOS-Guard, that also has Russian government clients and may leave Parler vulnerable to data requests by Russian agencies. “I am going to get to the bottom of who owns and funds social media platforms like Parler that condone and create violence,” Maloney said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

