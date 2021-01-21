https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/dennis-prager-save-america-lefts-destruction-take-your-kids-out-public?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Conservative Dennis Prager said Friday that President Joe Bide has built his political career on standing for “whatever works at that moment” and demonstrated that his first day in office by disbanding former President Trump’s 1776 Commission.

Prager is the founder of the conservative platform PragerU, a media company that promotes American conservative values through short informational videos.

He also suggested Friday to “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield that Biden on Inauguration Day bowed to his Democratic Party’s powerful, of-the-moment left, by abolishing the 1776 Commission, which focused on a “patriotic education” for American students.

“The left is thrilled with that,” Prager said. “The left is primarily concerned with deconstructing the United States of America. And apparently he’s quite willing. There’s a 50/50 chance that if you send your kid to elementary school, high school and college, they will come out holding you in contempt. If you’re prepared to lose your child, keep your kid in school.”

There is a big difference between being left and being liberal today, said Prager, arguing the irony is that the greatest defenders and only protectors of liberal values today are conservatives.

“In my opinion, the first road to saving this country from the left’s attempt to destroy it, as we know it is, to take your kids out of the schools of the country,” he said, adding that secular religious schools – especially homeschooling – are better options.

