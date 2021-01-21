https://politicrossing.com/discovery-institute-promises-legal-war-on-critical-race-theory/

A conservative think tank, the Discover Institute, based in of all places, Seattle, release a a press release yesterday announcing that they would be waging a legal war on critical race theory and its implementation in our government and schools.

Christopher Rufo, who announced the action, said, “Today, President Biden doubled-down on critical race theory in the federal government. In response, I am announcing a new coalition of legal foundations and private attorneys that will wage relentless legal warfare against race theory in America’s institutions. The fight is on”

Here is the press release:

More about Christopher Rufo from his website:

I’m a writer, filmmaker, and director of Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty.

I’ve directed four films for PBS, including my latest, America Lost, and am currently a contributing editor of City Journal, where I cover critical race theory, homelessness, addiction, crime, and other afflictions. My investigative reporting recently led President Trump to issue an executive banning critical race theory from the federal government.

I’m a graduate of Georgetown University, former research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, and former Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute. I live in the Seattle area with my wife and children.

