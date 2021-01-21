If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization (WHO) this morning that President Biden will not be directing the US to leave or cease funding to the public health organization.

“Yesterday, President Biden signed a letter retracting the previous administration’s announcement to withdraw from [the WHO,]” said Dr. Fauci.

Former President Donald Trump announced in May 2020 that the US would depart from WHO. At that time, Trump highlighted the many “serious concerns” that the US had with WHO, including their “alarming lack of independence from the People’s Republic of China.”

This morning, Dr. Fauci told the World Health Organization that President Biden has retracted the Trump administration’s announcement to withdraw from the organization. pic.twitter.com/Kw5zPK2QyY — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021

“I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests,” said Trump.

Wow. Trump announces that the USA is leaving the WHO pic.twitter.com/hLLGREB0wh — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) May 29, 2020

President Biden has acted swiftly to undo what the Trump administration had accomplished during their tenure, mainly via executive order. Among them include the US’s inclusion in the Paris Climate Accord, and reversing Trump’s immigration agenda by pausing deportations and safeguarding DACA.



