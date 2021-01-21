https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-supreme-court-oversight-board/2021/01/21/id/1006646

Facebook announced on Thursday it is referring former President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from its social media platform and Instagram to an independent oversight board.

The announcement came in a blog post from Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications.

Politico noted the board is often likened to a “supreme court” for the social network. It has the authority to review and overturn the company’s enforcement actions.

“We believe our decision was necessary and right,” Clegg said. “Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld. While we await the board’s decision, Mr. Trump’s access will remain suspended indefinitely.

“We look forward to receiving the board’s decision — and we hope, given the clear justification for our actions on January 7, that it will uphold the choices we made.”

He maintained Facebook’s priority was to assist in the peaceful transfer of power.

“Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy,” he said. “This has never happened before — and we hope it will never happen again.”

Politico said the oversight board is made up of former government officials, civil rights leaders, and other outside experts. It was launched in 2020 with the mission of reviewing and reconsidering some of Facebook’s highest-profile content rulings.

