https://www.dailywire.com/news/famed-baby-sleep-trainer-targeted-online-for-trump-donation

A popular sleep trainer has been targeted online with a boycott campaign for having donated to former President Donald Trump. According to one report, some of those critics have posted her training videos (by which she makes a living) online for free to undermine her business.

There’s a popular baby sleep trainer on IG who has incurred the wrath of the liberal mob because she donated to Trump. They’ve posted all of her training videos (which typically cost $) for free online & are encouraging everyone to unfollow her. The unity is palpable, y’all. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 21, 2021

See how Cara Dumaplin, former Neonatal, Labor and Delivery, and OB nurse is the perfect example of ingenuity. With nursing experience and her love for babies, she has created her own empire: https://t.co/0YuEochhZL — MAS Medical Staffing (@MAS_MedStaffing) November 21, 2019

The leftist site Jezebel — calling the move to boycott Cara Dumaplin, a neonatal nurse, wife of a pediatrician, and a certified pediatric sleep consultant who hosts the Taking Cara Baby website, “a fitting round of niche protest” — notes that Dumaplin has “been featured on Good Morning America; 1.2 million people follow her on Instagram, where she posts inspirational content and short videos of tips for ‘conquering quarantine naps’ in a carefully muted color scheme.”

“Popular online parenting figures like Cradle Company founder Brandi Jordan and the blogger Jamie Grayson have recently amplified screenshots of Dumaplin’s donations to the Trump campaign and its various political action committees,” Jezebel noted.

Good Morning America wrote of Dumaplin, “After helping parents who were struggling to get their babies to sleep, Dumaplin started Taking Cara Babies in 2013 when she realized that she wanted to help parents on a bigger scale.”

Dumpalin told GMA, “I was exhausted. My baby was cranky and my husband was at the end of his rope. And that got me started on this journey to infant sleep. I just wasn’t the mom that I knew I could be.”

GMA noted that Cara Babies “has a team of 16 professionals who work to empower parents and families worldwide to get their little ones to sleep with resources like online classes, phone consults, email support, blogs and even social media.”

Trump critics on social media attacked Dumaplin after her donations were made public:

OH MY GOD TAKING CARA BABIES IS MAGA https://t.co/25fR2pNE6P — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 20, 2021

Probably shocking to no one but Taking Cara Babies is full on MAGA-ist. If you are a parent looking for sleep resources hit me up, I can direct you to a million others that are not racist assholes. pic.twitter.com/uXhtndttLD — Conz Preti (@conz) January 20, 2021

Dumaplin, a mother of four children herself, offers strong support for moms who work at home while trying to raise their children, with advice such as: “When you are working, do your best to give it 100%. Your kids are loved, safe, and secure. There’s no need to feel guilty about working and providing for your family.⁣ On the flip side, if you are building blocks with your baby, be all there! Don’t let work distractions rob your joy of this moment!”

Or this: “Science tells us: It’s normal for naps in the first four months to last 20-120 minutes. For many babies, naps BEGIN to consolidate and lengthen at about 5 months of age. Here’s what I want you to remember: Stressing about naps at this age only steals your joy!”

Those comments have endeared her to her followers, who have written replies such as:

“This post is EXACTLY what I needed to hear today!! Thank you!” “Just the post I needed after 11week old woke after 20 min this morning! With an almost 3yo running around too, I needed the reminder that I just have to let it go!” “Oh my goodness I so needed to hear (read?) this today! We’re struggling with naps now that everyone is home all day (and noisy!) and I’m getting so stressed out about not being able to offer ideal naps/that she’ll only sleep 20 minutes in her crib and I have to wear her/hold her/put her in the swing to extend the nap. I don’t want to be creating a crutch and I needed to read that this won’t mess her up forever!”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

