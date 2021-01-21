https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-fauci-is-overjoyed-u-s-will-continue-funding-w-h-o/

“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization.”

Fauci addressed Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom as “my dear friend” and announced that Biden had signed a letter retracting President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the W.H.O. He also said the United States will continue to fund the organization.

“I join my fellow representatives in thanking the World Health Organization for its role in leading the global public health response to this pandemic,” he said. Fauci made no mention of the organization’s failures during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing China to lie and obfuscate the nature of the disease and its spread until it infected the world.

Trump withdrew from the organization in July 2020 because of its favoritism to China and the failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic. — “China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said in July 2020.

The United States was scheduled to withdraw from the organization in July 2021.

China continues to block access from W.H.O. scientists sent to investigate the coronavirus.

“The Biden Administration also intends to be fully engaged in advancing global health, supporting global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda, and building a healthier future for all people,” he said.











