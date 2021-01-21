https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fauci-takes-shot-trump-admin-says-return-degree-normalcy-fall-video/

Dr. Fauci is back giving White House press briefings after taking some time away from the limelight.

Fauci loves attention so he took a shot at the Trump Admin on Thursday, suggesting he was previously muzzled.

Fauci said ‘It’s somewhat of a liberating feeling’ to work for the Biden Administration.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak — it is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci asked about difference between Trump and Biden administrations: “The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak — it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.” pic.twitter.com/SAMZaGwDSt — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2021

Fauci also said that we should return to a degree of normalcy by the fall.

A degree of normalcy?

Dr. Fauci talks about vaccine distribution in his first press conference of the Biden era: If 70-85% of the country gets vaccinated by summer, the US could hit a “degree of normality” in the fall. pic.twitter.com/VKOT0Kh9Cp — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 21, 2021

