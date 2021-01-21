https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/fbi-finds-stolen-armored-military-vehicle?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A military Humvee that was stolen last week from the National Guard Armory in a Bell, Calif., has been recovered, according to the FBI.

The four-door green camouflaged vehicle worth about $120,000 was discovered Thursday after being missing for nearly a week. Officials did not disclose the location of the vehicle or how it was found.

Those responsible for the theft of the vehicle have still not been found, FBI Los Angeles reported in a tweet. They are still seeking tips regarding information about the parties involved in the theft.

Theft from a military facility is a violation of federal law and will warrant a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

