The FBI offered a reward of $50,000 for information on the individual who planted pipe bombs at the Republican and Democrat headquarters in Washington DC on January 6th.

The FBI pointed out the shoes and purple backpack of the suspected bomber.

The #FBI is seeking information about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in D.C. Do you recognize this person? A $50,000 reward is available. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with information or submit tips https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/946jU0n3qJ pic.twitter.com/aiK7Z9MctA — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 19, 2021

The FBI still has no suspects in this terror plot?

Why is that?

After 12 days they have no suspects?

WISHTV.com reported:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking tips after suspected pipe bombs were left at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee. The suspected pipe bombs were left during the pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.

