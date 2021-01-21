https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/21/fearless-firefighter-jim-acosta-solemnly-marks-the-four-year-anniversary-of-the-day-the-trump-admin-began-attacking-members-of-the-press/
About The Author
Related Posts
NPR does a fact-check on Mike Pence saying there was 'rioting and looting' in Minneapolis (Hint: 'Taxpayer-funded gaslighting')
October 8, 2020
Congresswoman calls for expulsion of GOP members 'who have incited this domestic terror attack'; Dana Loesch pulls receipts
January 6, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz floats a possibility after journo Jeff Greenfield asks why 'CNN is not carrying the Barrett hearings'
October 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy