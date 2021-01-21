https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/florida-bank-says-closed-trumps-accounts/

(THE HILL) – A Florida bank announced Thursday that it has closed down former President Trump’s account, joining a growing list of entities that have cut ties with the former president following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In his financial disclosures, Trump had stated he had two money-market accounts with Banks United, The Washington Post reports. The accounts held somewhere between $5.1 million and $25.2 million.

“We no longer have any depository relationship with him,” said Banks United, without giving reasons for its decision to shutter the accounts.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

