https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/21/florida-republican-wants-to-rename-a-state-highway-next-to-lake-okeechobee-to-honor-donald-trump/

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced a plan to rename U.S. Highway 27 in Florida as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway” to honor the 45th president:

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

Um, this is not exactly a top-tier road in the state:

Well, there’s a lot of swamp on that route. https://t.co/HKArkFPKM7 — Phil Latzman (@PhilLatzman) January 20, 2021

Right next to Lake Okeechobee, too, known for its periodic toxic algae blooms:

How it started: Drain the swamp

How it’s going: Take a drive through the swamp? https://t.co/WgZIdYO6Dh — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 20, 2021

The road does run through Tallahassee, so that’s a plus:

The day before Trump departs the White House, #Florida state Rep. @AnthonySabatini announces plans to introduce legislation to rename Highway 27, which also runs thru state capital, to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” #FlaPol https://t.co/eD9BJMIjPy — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) January 19, 2021

But, as many have pointed out, there’s this comparison of what the road looks like when highlighted this way:

Seems appropriate for what is essentially Florida’s urethra. https://t.co/joy3mAgWjv — Turbo Dork (@Danbojones) January 20, 2021

And there were reports that Trump wanted an international airport named after him. This would be a YUGE step down to that:

Donald J Trump International Airport? There are reports President Trump and the White House are researching options to rename a Florida airport, likely Palm Beach International, which is just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago. Story: https://t.co/Vjlt9gwMKn pic.twitter.com/Ci9x4a5fdz — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) December 27, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

