https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/21/former-border-patrol-chief-slams-biden-for-making-america-less-safe-with-the-stroke-of-a-pen-n313878
About The Author
Related Posts
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Flips out When Asked if His Failure to Respond to BLM/Antifa Riots Set a Bad Precedent
January 13, 2021
BREAKING: Gavin Newsom names CA SOS Alex Padilla to fill Senate Seat
December 22, 2020
Elevating US Vote Integrity
December 1, 2020
Duke's Coach K Suddenly Opposed to Basketball Season
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy