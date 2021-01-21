https://politicrossing.com/former-white-house-stenographer-joe-biden-unfit-to-become-president/

The secular Democrats of America prepared a report specifically for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It was presented by representatives Jamie Raskin and Jared Huffman. It is essentially their demand and plan to make American government completely and totally secular humanist.

You can find the entire report right here.

Below are specific quotes from the report.

The rise of white Christian nationalism is a national security threat. We recommend you: encourage the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to dedicate resources to the deradicalization programs at hate groups, including, but not limited to, white nationalists; increase monitoring of such groups, including the online environment and take action to address increased hate crimes towards minority faith communities; and shift rhetoric to label violent white nationalist extremist as terrorist

We believe that this is a moment not only to enact policies to advance constitutional secularism but position the democratic party to take back the mantle of religious freedom and pluralism from the republican party.

We urge you not to underestimate the institutional strength of what we refer to (interchangeably) in this document as the Christian nationalist movement or the religious right. This movement is extraordinarily well funded and well organized in the manifestation of its extreme Insectarium agenda is a constant display under the Trump-Pence administration. Its political ideology is anti-democratic and anti-scientific. It provides constant cover for white supremacy.

Its agenda rests on a pinched interpretation of biblical principles preached by Christian nationalist leader ship and thought leaders. With their political agenda sanctioned by a higher power, their base of support is disciplined, motivated, and deeply committed to a vision that does not align with our basic constitutional values and democratic principles.

We ask that you counter this movement narrative by actively working to dismantle its grip on our government and counter it’s in accurate and revisionist messaging around our nation’s founding.

Policy decisions that should be guided by science and evidence, on matters ranging from climate change to comprehensive sex education to federal funding for stem cell research, I’ve been scooter blocked entirely by powerful religious interest groups and further undermined at every turn by the Trump administration.

The first three areas where we believe President Trump has violated basic constitutional principles and elevated religious privilege over the Bill of Rights and the common good. The fourth area of focus is protecting the rights and dignity of nontheists.

According to Gallup the most mistrusted religious minorities in the United States are atheists and Muslims.

Utilize every mechanism at the administrations disposal to ensure that the Department of Education does not funnel taxpayer dollars to private schools.

Reverse all executive orders, rules, memoranda, and other actions that exempt faith based organizations contracting with the federal government from non-discrimination requirements that apply to secular organizations.

We are at your administration to disincentive eyes state funding for programs that are not evidence-based in which can cause harm by spreading misinformation, such as crisis pregnancy centers and abstinence only education programs.

Work with Congress to incentivize states to increase their vaccination rates by repealing all non-medical exemptions to mandatory vaccination for children in schools and day care centers.

Fully and robustly fund comprehensive, medically accurate sex education.

Donald Trump has empowered the religious right in ways no other administration has before, making significant advances in enacting their Christian nationalist agenda.

Oppose religious displays on government property and recognize this issue’s importance as a matter of basic constitutional respect.

Issue guidance that clarifies the duty and obligation of government officials to separate their personal religious beliefs from their work.

Crackdown on nonprofits operating as businesses, including mega churches.

Update the current guidelines to clarify the constitutional boundaries of religious expression in public schools.

Disentangle the conflation of faith and patriotism. In public statements, avoid phrases like “God and country.”

With the rise of Christian nationalism, there is an urgent need to reframe public discourse surrounding patriotism.

When listing faiths in public remarks or talking about religious pluralism, always include non-religious people.

The current motto, “In God We trust,” is a relic of McCarthyism in the anti-atheist hysteria of the 1950s, and it has been invoked by Christian nationalists to reinforce their historically revisionist narrative of our nations founding.

We urge you to avoid invoking the phrase “Judeo-Christian values,” as it has been Weaponized by the religious right to advancing agenda that has the veneer of inclusivity but actually undermines religious freedom and tolerance and does not represent tens of millions of Americans implicitly excluded from its formulation.

