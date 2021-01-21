https://www.corbettreport.com/freedom-airway-solutionswatch-video/

Freedom Airway – #SolutionsWatch (video)

01/21/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

Professor Dolores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos
Tagged with:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...