UPDATED 9:18 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The newest representative from Colorado’s Third District is making headlines as one of the loudest advocates for Second Amendment rights in her freshman class.

Lauren Boebert announced her candidacy in December 2019, while promising to stand up to “the Democrats that hate our country.” She called out Republican incumbent Scott Tipton for not putting Colorado residents first.

Boebert cited his failure to obtain adequate funding for a business initiative and his diversion of funds toward illegal immigrants rather than Colorado taxpayers. Tipton did little to counter her attacks. In what has been described as a “stunning upset,” she went on to win the primary.

“I’m really just even more honored and humbled to be able to serve the people in our district, and I hope that that spills over into the rest of our state and and begins to influence the rest of Colorado,” Boebert stated. “And so we could get back to these conservative values, get back to upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

When she was elected to Congress, she pledged to be her own security and carry a gun everyday in Washington, D.C. After 21 Democrats attempted to stop her from open-carrying at the capitol, she successfully led the charge to defeat the unconstitutional overreach.

“I am proud to say I am countering that letter, with my colleagues to stop the radical gun grab that Democrats are trying,” Boebert stated.

I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 13, 2021

Her dedication to upholding the Second Amendment far pre-dates the day she assumed office. Since 2013, she and her husband have been running Shooter’s Grill, which one customer has described as “the safest restaurant in Colorado.” The western themed restaurant empowers female employees by encouraging them to open-carry.

While the left attempts to capitalize on the idea of female victimhood, Boebert continues to push-back by unapologetically standing by her values and becoming a role model for women across America.

