https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2021/01/20/chris-wallace-gets-hot-and-bothered-by-joe-bidens-inauguration-speech-n2583469

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace on Wednesday gushed over President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day address, calling it the best inaugural speech he has ever heard.

“I thought it was a great speech. I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy, ‘Ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I have ever heard. Obviously, a lot of this event today, a lot of the president’s speech was colored by the emotion of the fact that exactly two weeks ago, 14 days ago, there was a mob of thugs, of insurrectionists, of domestic terrorists, on the inaugural stand. Joe Biden was saying that democracy prevailed,” the Fox host explained. “We were able to get through that. He was talking about how we need to get through that in the future if we are going to be a united country.”

“He talked about white supremacy, domestic terrorism. He said, We must confront it. We will defeat it. My whole soul is in this, uniting our people.’ I think it was less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk, talking directly to the American people, saying, ‘Hear me out. We have a right to dissent peacefully, but our disagreement must not lead to disunion.’ It was a call to our better angels, a call saying, ‘Look, we’ve got tremendous challenges: COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change, but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together,” Wallace recounted.

“There’s one other thing he said that I think especially us in the media must know. He said that there is truth and there are lies, lies that are told for power and lies that are told for profit,” the host explained, a clear reference to President Trump’s frequent discourse with the media. “I think it was a call to all of us, whether it’s us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it’s us on social media, on our Twitter accounts, understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth, to hear each other out, as he said, a right to disagree, but not a right to violence.”

“This is the easy part, as has been suggested. Now he’s got to turn words, rhetoric, into reality and action,” Wallace concluded.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace: “I think this was the best Inaugural speech I’ve ever heard”. pic.twitter.com/Jdb1XAiRi8 — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) January 20, 2021

It’s no surprise that Wallace applauded Biden’s speech. He has repeatedly been at odds with President Trump and members of the Trump administration. When he moderated the debate between Biden and Trump, it was evident that he was on Biden’s side. He failed to fact check Biden’s claims, even debunked claims, and instead went on to other topics. Just add Wallace to the list of anti-Trumpers enjoying the fact that Biden is now president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

