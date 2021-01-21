https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-snaps-at-reporter-questioning-vaccine-plan

President Joe Biden signed multitudes of executive orders from the Oval Office on Thursday, where he was asked by a reporter if the goal 1 million vaccines given a day in the US was too low.

The White House pool reporter asked “Is that high enough? Shouldn’t you set the goal higher? That’s basically where the US is right now.”

“When I announced it, you all said it’s not possible—come on, gimme a break, man! It’s a good start,” Biden said, intoning his 1960’s era catchphrase.

Media was agog on Thursday morning with announcements that the Biden administration was forced to start “from scratch” with a vaccine rollout plan, but it turns out that the Trump administration’s vaccine rollout plan was delivering nearly 1 million doses per day anyway.

The Trump administration got the Biden administration 91 percent of the way to its goal already, which makes it clear as to why the reporter would ask if the goal of 1 million doses per day was perhaps not as high as it should be.

2) In the past week, @business says 912,497 vaccine doses were administered per day — or 91% of Biden’s goal of 1M Americans per day. Either the situation on the ground is better than team Biden acknowledges, or Biden’s target is less ambitious than it seems. pic.twitter.com/z7TDdHC4i1 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 21, 2021

CNN wrote: “… in the immediate hours following Biden being sworn into office on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the new administration’s Covid-related work told CNN one of the biggest shocks that the Biden team had to digest during the transition period was what they saw as a complete lack of a vaccine distribution strategy under former President Donald Trump, even weeks after multiple vaccines were approved for use in the United States.”

They quoted a source who allegedly said “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” and yet another source who “described the moment that it became clear the Biden administration would have to essentially start from ‘square one’ because there simply was no plan as: ‘Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence.'”



