This is the best news of the day!

President Trump is reportedly talking to political allies about starting his own political party the “Patriot Party.”

This comes after the years of back-stabbing and the vicious treatment he received from Republican elites in the party and in the White House.

The Republican Party was fast to dump President Trump after November 3rd. They left him high and dry to defend himself and his movement from the record fraud in the 2020 election.

And GOP leaders in powerful positions, including Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell, were vocal this past month in their hatred of the historic president.

Do it, Don!

Via The Conservative Brief:

President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken to allies about forming his own political party and he wants to call it the “Patriot Party.” “Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.” The report indicated that it was unknown how serious Trump was about the idea and noted that the investment of time and resources needed to make it a major player in American politics could be a deterrent to the president. The report came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the president during a speech today on the Senate floor.

