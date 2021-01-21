https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-bidens-address-more-like-student-council-speech-from-a-guy-craving-a-nap/
DC LOCKDOWN: Authorities Close Washington Monument Over Inauguration Threats
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.12.21
Authorities in Washington, DC temporarily closed the Washington Monument this week over “threats” emerging on social media regarding the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th.
“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 11, 2021 through Jan. 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources,” said a statement from DC officials.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on Washington last week; culminating in an all-out riot directly outside the United States Capitol.
FORT WASHINGTON: National Guard Authorized to ‘Use Lethal Force’ to Protect Inauguration
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.15.21
The National Guard has reportedly been authorized to use deadly force to protect the Capitol during the Inauguration of Joe Biden, with more than 20,000 troops deployed to prevent further violence in Washington, DC.
“THE 20,000 NATIONAL Guard troops preparing for pro-Trump demonstrations this weekend in the nation’s capital will be armed and permitted to use lethal force, the headquarters overseeing them says, marking a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing for repeat violence after last week’s deadly mob,” reports US News.
“On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the U.S. Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff,” according to a statement from the D.C. National Guard
“Guardsmen are trained in the use of lethal and less-than-lethal force, de-escalation techniques, as well as the use of protective equipment. This is standard for civil disturbance response missions,” according to the statement. “The National Guard is proud to support the Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and Park Police who are leading the security efforts during the events for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.”
