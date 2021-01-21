https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-bidens-address-more-like-student-council-speech-from-a-guy-craving-a-nap/

DC LOCKDOWN: Authorities Close Washington Monument Over Inauguration Threats

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.12.21

Authorities in Washington, DC temporarily closed the Washington Monument this week over “threats” emerging on social media regarding the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th.

“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 11, 2021 through Jan. 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources,” said a statement from DC officials.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on Washington last week; culminating in an all-out riot directly outside the United States Capitol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.