DC LOCKDOWN: Authorities Close Washington Monument Over Inauguration Threats
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.12.21
Authorities in Washington, DC temporarily closed the Washington Monument this week over “threats” emerging on social media regarding the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th.
“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 11, 2021 through Jan. 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources,” said a statement from DC officials.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on Washington last week; culminating in an all-out riot directly outside the United States Capitol.
FORTRESS DC: 20,000 Troops, Thousands of Police to Protect the Capital on Inauguration Day
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.14.21
More than 20,000 troops and thousands of police officers will defend the Capitol, White House, Washington Monument, and other locations in Washington, DC when Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President on January 20th.
“I’m not afraid of taking the oath outside,” Biden said Monday.
“Officials increase the number of National Guard members who will be deployed in Washington during the presidential inauguration from 15,000 to 20,000 on Wednesday, about three times the number of U.S. troops currently deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan combined. The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was beaten with a flag pole, died in the unprecedented attack,” reports Fox News.
“Public access to the inauguration, which was already scaled back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, will be further limited. City officials are erecting a perimeter throughout downtown, putting up barriers around the White House, the National Mall and the Capitol. In order to travel through the perimeter, people will need to provide proof of essential purpose,” adds Fox.
